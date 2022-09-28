Logo

Taiwanese Dx Firm Micronbrane Medical Closes $4.5M Series A Financing Round

Sep 28, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Taiwan-based diagnostic firm Micronbrane Medical announced on Wednesday that it raised $4.5 million in a Series A funding round.

The round was led by investment management firm CDIB Capital International. 

The firm said in a statement that it is working on clinical testing of its PaRTI-Seq (Pathogen Real-Time Identification by Sequencing) products with two medical centers in Taiwan. PaRTI-Seq includes consumables and reagents for end-user clinical diagnostic testing. The PaRTI-Seq assay uses next-generation sequencing to identify pathogens within 24 hours, for clinical use.

Within the next two years, the company plans to hold US clinical studies for the PaRTI-Seq test and to enter the US and Europe commercial markets with its research-use-only products. The company currently offers its Devin fractionation filter for depletion of host DNA interference from whole-blood samples and a kit for microbial DNA extraction and enrichment. 

