Logo

T2 Biosystems Prices $12M Public Offering

Feb 15, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – T2 Biosystems announced on Wednesday that it has priced its underwritten public offering to raise initial gross proceeds of approximately $12 million. 

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based firm is offering 11,111,111 shares of common stock or common stock equivalents and warrants to purchase up to 22,222,222 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $1.08 per share. The warrants also have an exercise price of $1.08 per share and are exercisable immediately. They will expire five years after they are issued, the company said in a statement. 

The offering is expected to close on or about Feb. 17, and Craig-Hallum Capital Group is acting as the sole managing underwriter for the offering. 

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
T2 Biosystems
stock offering
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

California Team Presents PCR Amplification-Free Method for Archived Dried Blood Spot WGS

In an effort to simplify newborn blood testing methods, researchers in NPJ Genomic Medicine test simplified strategies for whole-genome sequencing on archived dried blood spot samples.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Clues Found with Liquid Biopsy Approach

With low-coverage whole-genome sequencing, researchers in Clinical Chemistry see ties between survival outcomes and circulating tumor DNA in castration-resistant metastatic prostate cancer.

Study Tracks Early Gut Microbiome Dynamics, Potential Ties to Childhood Growth

In rural Zimbabwean children, researchers in Nature Communications found microbial pathways with modest ties to growth, along with microbiome development changes linked to maternal HIV.

Neuromuscular Disease-Related CNVs Detected in Clinical Exome Analysis

A copy number-focused analysis of 4,800 clinical exomes in the European Journal of Human Genetics led to CNV-based diagnoses in 88 individuals with muscle, movement, or neuropathy-related conditions.