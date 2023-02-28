Synergy Oncology to Develop Tumor Profiling Test Using Sophia Genetics DDM Platform

NEW YORK – Sophia Genetics said Tuesday that the Synergy Oncology division of Synergy Laboratories will incorporate the Sophia DDM analytics platform into a new tumor profiling test.

Mobile, Alabama-based Synergy Oncology plans to launch Totality, which will sequence genes from solid tumors and use the hereditary cancers module in Sophia DDM to analyze the data in order to provide physicians with reports to match variants with Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies as well as ongoing clinical trials. Sophia, which has twin headquarters in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland, and Boston, said that this will give Synergy a "one-stop solution" as the molecular diagnostics firm expands into new oncology areas.

In a statement, Ken Freedman, chief revenue officer of Sophia, called this collaboration "an important step in creating cancer profiling solutions that will progress research and treatments of hereditary cancers for the medical community."

Joseph Cohil, head of Synergy Oncology, added that the deal "will accelerate Synergy's leading hereditary cancer technology to the forefront of patient outcomes."