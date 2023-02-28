Logo

Synergy Oncology to Develop Tumor Profiling Test Using Sophia Genetics DDM Platform

Feb 28, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Sophia Genetics said Tuesday that the Synergy Oncology division of Synergy Laboratories will incorporate the Sophia DDM analytics platform into a new tumor profiling test.

Mobile, Alabama-based Synergy Oncology plans to launch Totality, which will sequence genes from solid tumors and use the hereditary cancers module in Sophia DDM to analyze the data in order to provide physicians with reports to match variants with Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies as well as ongoing clinical trials. Sophia, which has twin headquarters in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland, and Boston, said that this will give Synergy a "one-stop solution" as the molecular diagnostics firm expands into new oncology areas.

In a statement, Ken Freedman, chief revenue officer of Sophia, called this collaboration "an important step in creating cancer profiling solutions that will progress research and treatments of hereditary cancers for the medical community."

Joseph Cohil, head of Synergy Oncology, added that the deal "will accelerate Synergy's leading hereditary cancer technology to the forefront of patient outcomes."

Filed under

Business News
Informatics
Cancer
Molecular Diagnostics
North America
Europe
collaboration
molecular profiling
genome analysis
hereditary cancer
Breaking News
The Scan

Shiitake Mushroom Relationships, History Explored With Sequencing

Researchers in PNAS trace the Lentinula fungus genus back millions of years, bringing in dozens of shiitake mushroom sequences to find three lineages within that mushroom species.

Team Maps Gene Regulation in East African Individuals

Researchers in Genome Biology profile expression quantitative trait loci and splicing QTLs with blood RNA sequence and genotyping data for 162 individuals from Ethiopia and Tanzania.

Canine Disease Variant Clues Found in Wisdom Panel Data

With genetic screening data for more than a million dogs, researchers consider Mendelian disease-associated variant frequency, along with variant penetrance and loads across breeds, in PLOS Genetics.

Brain Disease Driver Candidates Uncovered in Expression, Regulatory Study

With more than 8,600 RNA-sequenced brain samples from a MetaBrain collection, researchers identify expression quantitative trait loci related to brain traits or conditions.