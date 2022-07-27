Syapse Raises $35M in Venture Capital Funding

NEW YORK – Syapse said Wednesday that it has closed a $35 million venture capital investment round. Innovatus Capital Partners led the round, with participation from previous investors including Ally Bridge Group, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Northpond Ventures, Revelation Alpine, Safeguard Scientifics, and Social Capital.

Syapse, a San Francisco-based maker of software to support precision oncology care and drug discovery, said that it would use the new funding to continue to expand its "learning health network" of community health systems, life sciences companies, and molecular laboratories in hopes of improving outcomes for cancer patients.

"We are extremely pleased that Innovatus supports our mission to marry technology and real-world data to provide high-quality healthcare to cancer patients by transforming provider-driven data into actionable insights for health systems and life sciences," Syapse CEO Ken Tarkoff said in a statement.

With this new investment, the Stanford University spinoff has now raised more than $200 million since its inception in 2014. Syapse last announced funding in February 2021, when it closed a $68 million equity financing round.

Earlier this year, the company partnered with Illumina to study the uptake and actionability of comprehensive genomic profiling in community oncology health systems.