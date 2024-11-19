Stilla Technologies, Source BioScience Partner to Bring Digital PCR Services to the UK, Ireland

NEW YORK – French digital PCR systems developer Stilla Technologies said last week that it has inked a strategic partnership with UK genomics service provider Source BioScience to bring its digital PCR technology to the UK and Ireland.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Stilla said Source BioScience will become the first providerof digital PCR services for biopharma and clinical research customers in these countries using Stilla's Nio system.

The collaboration follows another strategic partnership Stilla announced with Niba Labs in Slovenia last month. By integrating Stilla's digital PCR platforms with Niba Labs’ expertise in assay development, the companies plan to develop digital PCR assays for viral vector characterization and gene therapy product optimization.

Earlier this year, Stilla signed a strategic distribution partnership with Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Avantor to make its platform available to US researchers and clinicians.

Based in Paris, Stilla launched a seven-color dPCR instrument, the Nio+, last year. The company subsequently closed a $26.5 million Series C financing round to support scaling its marketing and sales channels and accelerating commercialization of the system.