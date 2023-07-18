Logo

Stem Genomics, Pluristyx Partner for Pluripotent Stem Cell Products, Services

Jul 18, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Pluristyx on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Stem Genomics in which the companies will offer a unified pathway for customers to evaluate the genomic stability of Pluristyx's pluripotent stem cell (PSC) lines using Stem Genomics' iCS-digital PSC assay.

Seattle-based Pluristyx has also made an undisclosed equity investment in Montpellier, France-based Stem Genomics.

The iCS-digital PSC assay uses digital PCR to detect small copy number variations indicative of genomic instability, detecting up to 92 percent of recurrent abnormalities common in iPSCs, the firms said in a statement.

Pluristyx's iPSCs are derived from fully consented donors through a donation procured under regulatory appropriate good tissue practices. The lines are also available gene-edited to contain Pancella proprietary genetic engineering such as the FailSafe safety switch, iACT allogeneic cell cloaking technology, and custom editing upon request, the firms said.

"With Pluristyx's global reach and complementary service and product portfolio, we look forward to expanding our offering in Europe and North America," Stem Genomics CEO Nicolas Chapal said in a statement.

Pluristyx CEO Benjamin Fryer said in a statement that the strategic investment "supports Pluristyx's mission of becoming a one-stop shop of services, products, and technologies for customers developing best-in-class cell therapy products."

