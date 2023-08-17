Logo

Startup CrisprBits Forms Strategic Collaboration With MolBio Diagnostics

Aug 17, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Biotech startup CrisprBits announced on Wednesday that it has formed a strategic collaboration with MolBio Diagnostics to launch CRISPR-based point-of-care tests.

The partnership will identify market opportunities for Delhi and Bengaluru, India-based CrisprBits' PathCrisp platform as well as leverage the manufacturing capabilities and global sales and marketing network of MolBio, a Goa, India-based molecular diagnostics developer. The partners will focus on building point-of-care tests for the detection of pathogens and genetic markers, according to a statement, with tests made available in clinics, hospitals, and resource-limited areas.

"The reimagination of health systems in India has to ride on a central role played by 'pervasive' diagnostic point-of-care tests that are light on instruments, affordable, and designed for ease of use by community health workers," said Vijay Chandru, CSO and cofounder of CrisprBits. "By teaming up with MolBio Diagnostics, we are combining our innovations in instrument-light CRISPR POCTs to develop and distribute a new generation of tests that are pervasive and will enable early detection and timely treatment."

The union of CrisprBits' technology and MolBio's translation, manufacturing, and distribution abilities "has the potential to rapidly provide cutting-edge diagnostics solutions where they are required the most," said Chandrashekar Nair, chief technical officer of MolBio. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our overarching mission to provide reliable and accessible point-of-care diagnostic solutions that empower healthcare professionals globally," he added.

Filed under

Business News
Infectious Disease
Molecular Diagnostics
Point-of-Care Testing
Gene Editing, Gene Silencing, & CRISPR
CRISPR
collaboration
Asia/Oceania
Breaking News
The Scan

Worse Outcomes Found Among Melanoma Patients Whose Brain Metastases Have BRAF V600E Alterations

Researchers in JAMA Network Open found that brain metastases from the patients had fewer types of immune cells and that the patients themselves did not respond well to immunotherapy.

Genetic Loci Linked to Level of Pain Medication Management Needed

In the Pharmacogenomics Journal, researchers report on loci associated with switching from non-opioid analgesics to opioids to manage chronic musculoskeletal pain.

Analysis of Reciprocal Pair Rearrangements Found Among Homologous Recombination Deficient Tumors

Researchers in Nature used a graph genome analysis of short-read genome sequencing data to examine homologous recombination deficient tumors.

Team Presents Reprogramming Strategy Informed by Epigenetic Dynamics

Researchers reporting in Nature use insights into DNA methylation and gene expression patterns during reprogramming to come up with a "transient-naïve-treatment" method.