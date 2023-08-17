Startup CrisprBits Forms Strategic Collaboration With MolBio Diagnostics

NEW YORK – Biotech startup CrisprBits announced on Wednesday that it has formed a strategic collaboration with MolBio Diagnostics to launch CRISPR-based point-of-care tests.

The partnership will identify market opportunities for Delhi and Bengaluru, India-based CrisprBits' PathCrisp platform as well as leverage the manufacturing capabilities and global sales and marketing network of MolBio, a Goa, India-based molecular diagnostics developer. The partners will focus on building point-of-care tests for the detection of pathogens and genetic markers, according to a statement, with tests made available in clinics, hospitals, and resource-limited areas.

"The reimagination of health systems in India has to ride on a central role played by 'pervasive' diagnostic point-of-care tests that are light on instruments, affordable, and designed for ease of use by community health workers," said Vijay Chandru, CSO and cofounder of CrisprBits. "By teaming up with MolBio Diagnostics, we are combining our innovations in instrument-light CRISPR POCTs to develop and distribute a new generation of tests that are pervasive and will enable early detection and timely treatment."

The union of CrisprBits' technology and MolBio's translation, manufacturing, and distribution abilities "has the potential to rapidly provide cutting-edge diagnostics solutions where they are required the most," said Chandrashekar Nair, chief technical officer of MolBio. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our overarching mission to provide reliable and accessible point-of-care diagnostic solutions that empower healthcare professionals globally," he added.