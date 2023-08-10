Standigm, Nashville Biosciences Collaborate on AI-Driven Drug Discovery

NEW YORK – Standigm, a Korean company that supports drug discovery with artificial intelligence, said Thursday that it has entered into a collaboration with Nashville Biosciences to accelerate early-stage drug discovery.

Seoul-based Standigm will build customized AI models for drug discovery using de-identified clinical and genomic datasets from Nashville Biosciences. As a wholly owned spinout of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the latter firm has access to Vanderbilt's BioVU bank of longitudinal medical records and DNA samples.

"Leveraging Nashville Biosciences' data will add great value to our platforms, enabling us to make the most of customizable and explainable features," Standigm Chief Business Officer Carl Foster said in a statement. "We will also be able to better understand the relationship between genetic variants and corresponding phenotypes."