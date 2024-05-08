Standard BioTools Q1 Revenues Grow 81 Percent After SomaLogic Merger

NEW YORK – Standard BioTools reported on Wednesday after the close of the market that its first quarter revenues grew 81 percent. On a pro forma basis, including revenues from proteomics firm SomaLogic, which the firm merged with earlier this year, its Q1 revenues were up 2 percent.

For the three months ended March 31, revenues were $46 million, up from $25.1 million a year ago, with growth attributed to SomaScan assay services, kits, and related revenue.

"Our integration is well underway, and we are ahead of plan, with more than 60 percent of the targeted $80 million cost synergies now firmly identified," CEO Michael Egholm said in a statement. "This gives us increased confidence in our operating targets, while supporting long-term growth initiatives."

Services revenues were $22 million, consumables and kits revenues were $19 million, and instrument revenues were $5 million. SomaScan assay services, expansion of authorized sites, and the early-access program for Illumina's NGS-based proteomics assay based on SomaLogic technology contributed more than $24 million.

Standard BioTools instruments, consumables, and instrument support services revenues contributed $22 million, a decrease of 12 percent year over year, due primarily to lingering economic headwinds for instrument purchasing cycles.

The South San Francisco, California-based omics tools company grew product revenues 38 percent year over year to $23.6 million from $17.4 million, while its services revenues tripled to $21 million from $6.9 million. Other revenues grew 15 percent to $921,000 from $800,000 a year ago.

The company's net loss in Q1 was $78.2 million, or $.27 per share, compared to a loss of $16.8 million, or $.21 per share, a year ago.

The firm's R&D costs more than doubled $16 million from $6.4 million, while its SG&A spending also more than doubled to $51.2 million from $22.4 million a year ago.

Standard BioTools repurchased approximately 4.1 million shares of common stock during the first quarter for an aggregate purchase price of $11 million at an average price of $2.68 per share under the company's buy-back program.

Standard BioTools finished the quarter with $287.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $175.2 million in short-term investments.

Last month, it laid off approximately 10 percent of its workforce.