Standard BioTools Q1 Revenues Fall 10 Percent on Lower Consumables and Services Sales

NEW YORK – Standard BioTools reported Tuesday after the close of the market that its first quarter revenues fell 10 percent year over year.

Standard BioTools CEO Michael Egholm said in a statement accompanying the results that the firm "delivered a solid first quarter in line with our expectations, reflecting focused execution in a challenging life sciences macro backdrop."

For the three months ended March 31, total revenues were $40.8 million, down from $45.5 million a year ago, driven by lower consumables and services revenues, but beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $40.1 million.

Services revenues were $17.6 million, down 16 percent from $22 million a year ago; consumables revenues were $14.5 million, down 16 percent from $19 million a year ago; and instrument revenues were $7.8 million, up 24 percent from $5 million a year ago.

The company's net loss in Q1 was $26.0 million, or $.07 per share, compared to a loss of $78.2 million, or $.27 per share, a year ago. The firm used 378.2 million shares to calculate its loss per share compared to 294.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

The firm's R&D costs fell 29 percent to $11.3 million from $16 million a year ago, while its SG&A spending fell 18 percent to $38.7 million from $46.9 million a year ago. Charges related to restructuring declined year over year to roughly $1.6 million from $4.3 million.

Standard BioTools finished the quarter with $150.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $107.2 million in short-term investments.

The South San Francisco-based research tools firm maintained its FY 2025 revenue guidance of $165 million to $175 million. It said the forecast "assumes a high single-digit millions decline in our Americas academic revenue due to anticipated NIH funding pressures" but limited impact from the Trump administration's tariffs.

In Wednesday morning trading on the Nasdaq, shares of Standard BioTools were tk around tk percent at $tk.