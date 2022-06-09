Sophia Genetics Teams With Spanish Diagnostics Firm, Institute on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Care

NEW YORK – Sophia Genetics said Thursday that it has teamed with the Institut d'Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS) in Barcelona, Spain, and Spanish molecular diagnostics firm Diagnóstica Longwood to introduce a new software tool for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) analysis.

The application runs on top of Sophia's core Data Driven Medicine (DDM) platform. According to Sophia, which is based in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland, and Boston, the new product improves the integration of genomic results from CLL research into clinical practice, potentially leading to earlier detection of the disease and improved patient care.

With the DDM platform and IDIBAPS's knowledge, the technology gives pathologists direct access to guidelines on the mutational status of TP53 and immunoglobulin gene rearrangements. The workflow also identifies single nucleotide variants, indels, and copy number variations in 23 CLL-specific genes.

"This partnership is a great example of how combining advanced data analytics with emerging CLL strategies can move the possibilities of data-driven medicine forward," Lara Hashimoto, Sophia's chief business officer, said in a statement.

"Thanks to the partnership with Sophia Genetics and Diagnóstica Longwood, we will be able to transfer into clinical practice the relevant information generated for so many years in the research of CLL using a simple and robust assay," IDIBAPS principal investigator Elías Campo added.

The partners have already applied their CLL workflow routinely in Spain and plan to expand its use to other parts of the country, as well as Latin America, through Diagnóstica Longwood's distribution channels.