Sophia Genetics Q1 Revenues Climb 13 Percent, Beat Wall Street Estimate

NEW YORK – Sophia Genetics on Tuesday morning reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 13 percent for the first quarter of 2025.

For the three months ended March 31, the Swiss company booked $17.8 million in revenues, up from $15.8 million during the same quarter last year and beating the average Wall Street estimate of $16.8 million.

It performed approximately 93,000 analyses on Sophia DDM, its molecular analysis platform, in Q1, representing 11 percent year-over-year volume growth.

The firm said it had 490 core genomics customers as of March 31, up from 463 customers at the end of Q1 2024.

Sophia's Q1 net loss was approximately $17.4 million, or $.26 per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $13.7 million, or $.21 per share, in the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had predicted a net loss of $.19 per share.

The firm's R&D spending dipped slightly to $9.1 million from $9.4 million in the same quarter last year. The company's SG&A expenses fell 4 percent to $19.1 million from $19.8 million in Q1 of last year.

In a conference call with investors, CFO George Cardoza addressed investor concerns over the possible impacts of US tariffs, saying that since the company is primarily based around software, it has minimal exposure to the ongoing trade war. Cardoza added that a 10 percent tariff would still allow for growth and that such a tariff is likely to be reduced anyway, as many of the company's raw materials are sourced in the US.

"Of our $9 million in US revenue in 2024, the total value of consumable shipments to the US was only approximately $800,000," Cardoza said. "While the situation is fluid at this present time, we don't believe the impact to Sophia Genetics to be very material."

Sophia ended the quarter with approximately $68.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The company reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $72 million to $76 million.

In morning trading on the Nasdaq, Sophia's stock was up 4 percent at $3.14.