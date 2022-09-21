Sophia Genetics Partners With MSK on Clinical Decision Support, Boundless Bio on ecDNA Detection

NEW YORK – Sophia Genetics said Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to collaborate on predictive tumor analysis and clinical decision support. The Swiss-American informatics company also announced a partnership with startup biopharmaceutical firm Boundless Bio to help with the development of a new method of detecting extrachromosomal DNA.

Sophia executives announced the news at the company's first-ever investors' day, held in New York and webcast. The company went public in July 2021.

With MSK, Sophia will contribute its CarePath multimodal analysis platform and other predictive algorithms to the New York-based cancer center's precision oncology databases to deliver actionable insights to MSK clinicians. The collaboration also gives Sophia's network of healthcare providers around the world access to the cancer center's proprietary tumor sequencing assays, including MSK-IMPACT.

"Our vision is to expand access to world-class data, including to our current network, which contributes to the collective intelligence of the Sophia Genetics platform," Chief Medical Officer Philippe Menu said in a statement.

Meanwhile, La Jolla, California-based Boundless Bio is turning to Sophia to help the biopharma company harmonize genomics data from various sources as it develops ecDNA-directed therapies and a diagnostic method called ecDNA Harboring Oncogenes, or ECHO, ahead of planned clinical trials.

"The ability to identify patients with ecDNA-driven tumors is critical to our mission in addressing this area of high unmet medical need," said Peter Krein, VP of precision medicine at Boundless Bio. "Sophia Genetics' unique expertise in developing cloud-based IVD NGS software algorithms makes them an ideal partner to develop ECHO into an investigational device."