Sophia Genetics, Gustave Roussy Expand Partnership With Bidirectional Data Exchange

NEW YORK – Sophia Genetics said Tuesday that it is expanding its six-year-old partnership with Institut Gustave Roussy.

The French cancer institute has updated its laboratory information management system to facilitate bidirectional data exchange with Sophia's flagship Data Driven Medicine (DDM) bioinformatics platform. Sophia said that this will support "more efficient interpretation of data" as Gustave Roussy looks to accelerate diagnostics and development of treatment plans.

Gustave Roussy will now use DDM for all "relevant" samples related to solid tumors, and hematologic and hereditary cancers, according to the Swiss-American bioinformatics firm.

"With the rapidly evolving field of clinical genomics, the challenges of data analysis are now twofold: the ability to meet the production quality requirements … and the ability to innovate with the arrival of new genomic signatures and techniques," Etienne Rouleau, head of the Gustave Roussy genetics unit, said in a statement.