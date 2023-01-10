Sophia Genetics to Commercialize MSK-ACCESS Clinical Liquid Biopsy Test

NEW YORK – Sophia Genetics said Tuesday that it has entered into a collaboration with New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to combine predictive algorithms in a quest to offer new testing and analytical capabilities to cancer researchers and clinicians worldwide.

This is the first public manifestation of a memorandum of understanding that Sophia and MSK signed in September to collaborate on predictive tumor analysis and clinical decision support.

Among the projects in the works, Swiss-American bioinformatics firm Sophia will help the cancer center commercialize its MSK-ACCESS clinical liquid biopsy assay. Sophia said that the test will be the first circulating tumor DNA panel to be integrated with the company's flagship DDM analytics platform.

Sophia also intends to build a new cloud-based clinicogenomics module for its CarePath multimodal analytics platform and pair it with MSK's comprehensive genomic panel sequencing tests to further improve cancer research and care.

"We've already had great collaboration in our discussions with MSK and we see opportunity for building new solutions together that will drive access to important data," Sophia Cofounder and CEO Jurgi Camblong said in a statement.

"We believe accelerating access to precision medicine, both in research and in patient care settings, can improve cancer care and yield a wealth of scientific data to advance our mission of reducing the burden of cancer worldwide," Kojo Elenitoba-Johnson, chair of pathology and laboratory medicine at MSK, added.