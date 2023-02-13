Logo

Sophia Genetics, AstraZeneca Add Multimodal Approach to Cancer Drug Development Partnership

Feb 13, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Sophia Genetics said Monday that it has expanded its partnership with AstraZeneca to apply its multimodal data management and analytics technology to oncology drug development.

Using Sophia's deep learning-based software platform, called DDM, the companies will combine molecular data, imaging analysis, digital pathology, and clinical data to improve evidence generation and clinical decision-making.

Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland- and Boston-based Sophia said that this is the pharmaceutical application of the same technology used in the company's ongoing DEEP-Lung-IV clinical study with GE Healthcare.

Sophia and AstraZeneca have already been working together for a year to help European laboratories and research institutions conduct in-house testing for homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) in ovarian cancer. That collaboration centers around a DDM module that combines identification of HRD-causing mutations with analysis of HRD-induced genomic instability across tumor genomes to inform cancer research. 

"Building on our existing partnership with AstraZeneca, notably to expand access to HRD testing, we are incredibly excited to deepen our collaboration to multimodal approaches that will further enable their precision oncology capabilities," Peter Casasanto, Sophia's chief biopharma officer, said in a statement.

"Multimodality aims to harness the power of advanced [artificial intelligence] and machine learning models by integrating multiple data modalities to obtain key insights which inform prognosis and response to therapy at the individual patient level," added Greg Rossi, AstraZeneca's senior VP for oncology in Europe and Canada. "This approach is synergistic with AstraZeneca's focus on developing personalized cancer treatment and has the potential to elevate precision oncology, currently driven by genomic-based biomarkers, into a truly multimodal connected health ecosystem."

Filed under

Business News
Cancer
Informatics
Drug Discovery & Development
Europe
Sophia Genetics
AstraZeneca
data-management software
genome analysis
artificial intelligence
machine learning
Breaking News
