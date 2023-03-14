Sophia Genetics, Agilent Partner on Cancer Analysis Product

NEW YORK – Sophia Genetics said Tuesday that it is integrating its DDM bioinformatics platform with Agilent Technologies' recently released SureSelect Cancer Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) assay kit.

By bringing together Sophia's analytics with Agilent's target enrichment and next-generation sequencing-based assay technology, the firms hope this partnership will help cancer researchers improve identification of multiple biomarkers.

"We chose to partner with Sophia Genetics to leverage their analytical and reporting capabilities, which complements our SureSelect Cancer CGP panel, to drive toward providing clinical researchers with a complete set of tools that will make comprehensive tumor profiling possible in their own labs," Kevin Meldrum, VP and general manager of the integrated genomics division at Agilent, said in a statement.

The partners also said that TomaLab, a genetics lab in Busto Arsizio, Italy, would test the integration as part of an early-access program that has already begun. "Combining high-quality reagents, automation options, and powerful analytics into one unique workflow will help us maximize insights from CGP data while improving our efficiency," TomaLab CEO Vittorio Grazioli said.