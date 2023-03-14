Logo

Sophia Genetics, Agilent Partner on Cancer Analysis Product

Mar 14, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Sophia Genetics said Tuesday that it is integrating its DDM bioinformatics platform with Agilent Technologies' recently released SureSelect Cancer Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) assay kit.

By bringing together Sophia's analytics with Agilent's target enrichment and next-generation sequencing-based assay technology, the firms hope this partnership will help cancer researchers improve identification of multiple biomarkers.

"We chose to partner with Sophia Genetics to leverage their analytical and reporting capabilities, which complements our SureSelect Cancer CGP panel, to drive toward providing clinical researchers with a complete set of tools that will make comprehensive tumor profiling possible in their own labs," Kevin Meldrum, VP and general manager of the integrated genomics division at Agilent, said in a statement.

The partners also said that TomaLab, a genetics lab in Busto Arsizio, Italy, would test the integration as part of an early-access program that has already begun. "Combining high-quality reagents, automation options, and powerful analytics into one unique workflow will help us maximize insights from CGP data while improving our efficiency," TomaLab CEO Vittorio Grazioli said.

Filed under

Business News
Informatics
Cancer
Europe
North America
genome analysis
biomarker detection
target enrichment
Agilent
Sophia Genetics
Breaking News
The Scan

Endometriosis GWAS Highlights Overlap With Pain, Inflammatory Conditions

A genome-wide association meta-analysis appearing in Nature Genetics uncovers 42 endometriosis-linked loci, including sites implicated in migraine, multisite chronic pain, osteoarthritis, and more.

CRISPR Activator Approaches Assayed in Human Stem Cells, Neurons

Researchers systematically track the molecular features influencing CRISPR activation efficacy using enzymatically inactive Cas9 fused to expression or chromatin-modifying proteins in Molecular Cell.

Team Tallies Domain Features From Human Protein Structure Predictions

With automatic pipeline and manual curation approaches, researchers in PNAS uncover more than 47,500 globular domains, which were considered in disease variant- and evolutionary contexts.

Multiple Sclerosis-Related Cell Interactions Informed by Genetic Screening Approach

Researchers in Science describe altered astrocyte-microglia interactions found in multiple sclerosis models with the help of a forward genetic screening approach.