Sonrai, Paige Partner to Build AI Interface for Biopharma Researchers and Clinicians

NEW YORK – Sonrai Analytics and Paige announced a partnership Thursday to combine their machine-learning capabilities to help researchers and clinicians with genomic and precision medicine research.

Belfast, Northern Ireland-based Sonrai's existing product, Sonrai Discovery, automates data processing by merging multiomics, imaging, and clinical datasets. New York-based Paige specializes in applying artificial intelligence-based foundation models to cancer research. Foundation models are pre-trained on large amounts of general data and can be quickly adapted to identify patterns in more specific tasks.

Under this partnership, Sonrai's platform will incorporate Paige's foundation model suite so that biopharma researchers can analyze and distill their genomic and clinical data quicker and accelerate precision medicine research, but nontechnical users can also leverage the tools for research.

"Our goal has always been to build best-in-class AI technology that is accessible to as many users as possible," Paige CEO and Chief Technology Officer Razik Yousfi said in a statement.

The companies said clinicians and researchers alike will be able to use the platform to expedite drug discovery, identify biomarkers more efficiently, and target treatment. "By combining our Sonrai Discovery platform with Paige's foundation models, we are making AI and machine learning more accessible, enabling researchers to extract deeper insights from their data and accelerate precision medicine breakthroughs," Sonrai Founder and CEO Darragh McArt said in a statement.