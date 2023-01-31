SomaLogic Expands Into Middle East With Proteomics Supply Deal for Group 42 Healthcare

NEW YORK – SomaLogic said on Tuesday that it has signed a deal to become the sole provider of high-plex proteomics technology to Group 42 Healthcare. The proteomics initiative will span the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Under the terms of the deal, G42 will become the first SomaLogic-certified site in the Middle East. A certified site provides researchers in the region with access to the SomaScan assay.

SomaLogic and G42 will collaborate on business development, strategy, and applications. G42 will be the sole laboratory partner for SomaLogic's SomaScanPlatform for the life sciences and healthcare markets in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. G42 will also establish a lab in Abu Dhabi, UAE, where it will use SomaScan kits to run protein measurements on samples from life sciences researchers.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"SomaLogic was chosen after a comprehensive review for its industry-leading proteome coverage, sensitivity, reliability, and low coefficient of variation of the SomaScan Platform, and for its unique capacity to translate biomarker discoveries into clinical tests to improve healthcare delivery," G42 Healthcare CEO Ashish Koshy said in a statement. "We are confident that this partnership will yield comprehensive proteomic data and biological insights that support our goals of bringing personalized and preventive healthcare into the Middle East and North Africa."

In December, SomaLogic announced that Tokyo-based FonesLife will be the firm's first certified site in Japan.