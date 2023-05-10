SomaLogic Enters Chinese Market With Biostar Technology Partnership

NEW YORK – Proteomics technology firm SomaLogic said on Wednesday that it has partnered with Biostar Technology to provide the 7,000-plex SomaScan assay to the Chinese market.

Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Founded in 2006, Biostar Technology is a life sciences and translational medicine technology supplier based in Shanghai. The firm has more than 1,000 customers in academic research, biopharma, clinical translational, and in vitro diagnostics and will be the first to offer SomaLogic's proteomics assay in China.

Earlier this year, SomaLogic signed a deal with Group 42 Healthcare to become the first authorized provider of its technology in the Middle East. The company also has inked deals with Molecular Genomics in Singapore and FonesLife in Japan to be certified sites in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

"We believe this partnership with SomaLogic will enable customers in China to make use of the SomaScan assay as a powerful tool to study the mechanisms underlying the physiological and pathological processes in disease areas like cardiovascular and liver diseases, cancer, and diabetes," Biostar Founder and CEO Steven Qiu said in a statement.

In addition to offering SomaLogic's technology, Biostar is also an authorized distributor for more than 20 international life sciences brands, including Illumina, Roche, and Agilent, according to its website.