SomaLogic, Citogen Partner on Services in Spain, Southern Europe

Jun 12, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – SomaLogic said on Monday that it has partnered with Citogen to offer the SomaScan assay in Spain and Southern Europe.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zaragoza, Spain-based Citogen will establish a site authorized by SomaLogic in that country and will provide the SomaScan assay to customers in Southern Europe.

"Spain's established network of research centers [and] universities, and its growing number of biotech companies create great potential for expansion of our proteomics platform, which offers these researchers reliable throughput, reproducibility, high sensitivity, and dynamic range," SomaLogic CEO Adam Taich said in a statement. "The Citogen laboratory has the ability to expand the reach of the SomaScan Platform in Europe and we are pleased to be working with this extraordinary research organization to provide their life sciences customers the technology and innovation that will propel their scientific endeavors forward."

Citogen is the latest SomaLogic-authorized site, joining Group 42 Healthcare in the Middle EastBiostar in ChinaMolecular Genomics in Singapore, and FonesLife in Japan.

