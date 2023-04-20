Logo

SkylineDx, NeraCare Partnering on Proteomic Test for Melanoma

Apr 20, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Diagnostic firm SkylineDx said Thursday that it is partnering with German test developer NeraCare on that firm's Immunoprint proteomic test for melanoma.

The agreement includes an exclusive codevelopment and licensing agreement for Immunoprint, which is intended for identifying patients with early-stage melanoma who are at high risk of relapse and death. 

The companies will use Rotterdam, Netherlands-based SkylineDx's global network and discovery and validation expertise to accelerate the test's development. They will present prospective and archival validation data on the potential impact of Immunoprint for patient selection at the 2023 European Association of Dermato-Oncology congress this week in Rome.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for SkylineDx as the world continues to move toward personalized care, and away from one-sized-fits-all approaches to medicine," SkylineDx CSO Jvalini Dwarkasing said in a statement. "The team at NeraCare has made great progress in melanoma risk stratification. Through this collaboration, we anticipate to accelerate the development of precision diagnostics and treatment for patients with this life-threatening disease."

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Filed under

Business News
Proteomics & Protein Research
Cancer
Clinical Proteomics
Melanoma
Skyline Diagnostics
Europe
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Highlights Challenges for Population Genetic Screening

A Genome Medicine study examines the difficulties of implementing population screening programs, including enrollment.

Duke University Team Identifies Liver as Source of Toxic Catabolites in Rare Inherited Disease

The toxic catabolites that cause a rare metabolic disorder may originate in the liver, rather than the brain, a study in Science Translational Medicine finds.

Gene Therapy for Glaucoma Shows Promise in Animal Studies

The approach presented in Science Advances uses an adeno-associated virus to deliver matrix metalloproteinase-3 to lower intraocular pressure.

Study Follows Spaceflight Effects on Mouse Microbes, Metabolites Associated With Bone Density

A Cell Reports study highlights gut microbiome and blood metabolite changes in mice with diminished bone density after exposure to microgravity in space.