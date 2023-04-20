SkylineDx, NeraCare Partnering on Proteomic Test for Melanoma

NEW YORK – Diagnostic firm SkylineDx said Thursday that it is partnering with German test developer NeraCare on that firm's Immunoprint proteomic test for melanoma.

The agreement includes an exclusive codevelopment and licensing agreement for Immunoprint, which is intended for identifying patients with early-stage melanoma who are at high risk of relapse and death.

The companies will use Rotterdam, Netherlands-based SkylineDx's global network and discovery and validation expertise to accelerate the test's development. They will present prospective and archival validation data on the potential impact of Immunoprint for patient selection at the 2023 European Association of Dermato-Oncology congress this week in Rome.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for SkylineDx as the world continues to move toward personalized care, and away from one-sized-fits-all approaches to medicine," SkylineDx CSO Jvalini Dwarkasing said in a statement. "The team at NeraCare has made great progress in melanoma risk stratification. Through this collaboration, we anticipate to accelerate the development of precision diagnostics and treatment for patients with this life-threatening disease."

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.