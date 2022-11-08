Logo

Singular Genomics Inks Sample Prep Partnerships With Paragon Genomics, Claret Bioscience, Reports Q3

Nov 08, 2022 | Andrew P. Han

NEW YORK – Singular Genomics Systems said on Monday that it has signed partnerships with Paragon Genomics and Claret Bioscience to validate its library preparation assays for use with the firm's G4 sequencer.

The announcement came as the firm reported its third quarter operating results. The San Diego-based sequencing technology firm continued to report no revenues but said it will ship its first G4 sequencers in Q4. On average, Wall Street analysts had expected revenues of $70,000, though in August the firm reported that supply chain issues would impair its ability to scale up manufacturing of its sequencer.

Singular's net loss for the quarter totaled $23.8 million, or $.33 per share, compared to a loss of $17.6 million, or $.25 per share, in Q3 2021, beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of a $.41 loss per share.

The firm reported $12.7 million in R&D expenses, up 43 percent year over year from $8.9 million. SG&A expenses were $12.0 million, up 40 percent from $8.6 million a year ago.

As of Sept. 30, Singular had $93.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $170.6 million in short-term investments.

In Tuesday morning trading on the Nasdaq, shares of Singular were up 5 percent at $2.35.

Singular now has partnerships with more than half a dozen other companies on sequencing sample preparation.

Filed under

Business News
Sequencing
Sample Preparation
North America
Singular Genomics
Next-Generation Sequencing
massively parallel sequencing
collaboration
financial results
Breaking News
