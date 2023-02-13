Logo

SeqLL to Raise $1.8M in Direct Stock Offering

Feb 13, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – SeqLL said on Monday that it has priced a $1.8 million registered direct stock offering.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based sequencing instrument and services firm said it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with unnamed institutional investors for a registered direct offering that is expected to raise $1.8 million in gross proceeds.

The company is offering 2 million shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $.90 per share in the offering. It did not specify the intended use of the funding.

Maxim Group is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering, which is expected to close on or about Feb. 15, subject to customary closing conditions.

In midday trading on the Nasdaq, SeqLL's stock was down 20 percent, at $1.06 per share, after rising sharply last week when the company announced a collaboration with the FBI on forensics technology.

Filed under

Business News
Sequencing
North America
stock offering
Breaking News
The Scan

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Mutation Reversed in Human Cell Line, Mouse Model With Gene Editing

Researchers in Nature Medicine turn to an adenine base editor and precise single-guide RNA approach to correct a pathogenic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy mutation in the MYH7 gene.

Team Tracks National Institutes of Health Research Grants Shifts Over Time

By analyzing research project grants over more than two decades, researchers at eLife saw a rapid rise in grant costs between 1998 and 2003, followed by funding stabilization and decline.

Study IDs Islet Cell MicroRNAs With Potential Ties to Diabetes

With gene and small RNA expression profiles for dozens of genotyped individuals, researchers in PNAS detect type 2 diabetes-associated miRNAs and related regulatory features.

Genetic Disease Underrecognized Cause of Infant Death, Study Finds

In JAMA Network Open, a sequencing analysis by Rady Children's Hospital researchers finds genetic diseases contribute to infant mortality rates.