Seqera Labs Closes €22M Series A Investment Round

NEW YORK – Spanish bioinformatics startup Seqera Labs said Tuesday that it has closed a €22 million ($21.9 million) Series A round of venture capital.

Addition Capital led the round, with participation from previous investors Talis Capital, Speedinvest, BoxOne Ventures, and Amino Collective.

Seqera, a 2018 spinout from the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) in Barcelona, also announced that it has signed an intellectual property agreement with CRG to take control of the Nextflow open-source programming framework for DNA analysis, which the company's founders created. Seqera's technology, called Tower, is built on Nextflow infrastructure.

Seqera develops workflow management software for data pipeline processing, working in multi-cloud environments and facilitating collaboration. The firm said that Tower supported the collaboration that led to the identification of the Alpha, Delta, and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2.

"For the CRG, [Seqera] constitutes a striking demonstration that our tireless commitment towards the translation of basic science into industrial value has been worth our continuous support," Luis Serrano, director of CRG, said in a statement.

With this new funding, Seqera plans on developing several new products to help pharmaceutical companies control R&D costs, according to Cofounder and CEO Evan Floden.

The company raised $5.5 million in seed funding in 2021.