Sense Biodetection, Bio Nuclear Diagnostics Ink Canada Distribution Deal for COVID MDx Test

NEW YORK – Boston-based molecular diagnostics developer Sense Biodetection has signed a distribution deal with Bio Nuclear Diagnostics, a medical distributor based in Cambridge, UK, and Toronto. The nonexclusive agreement enables Bio Nuclear Diagnostics to distribute the Sense Veros COVID-19 test in Canada.

The Veros is a disposable, instrument-free, point-of-care molecular diagnostic test that performs isothermal nucleic acid amplification in 15 minutes using a proprietary method.

The distribution deal will enable Bio Nuclear Diagnostics to supply customers with Veros tests immediately upon Canadian regulatory approval, the firms said in a statement.

"The North American market is very important for Sense, so being able to distribute in Canada with a partner of the caliber of Bio Nuclear Diagnostics provides a solid foundation to serve providers and their patients," Ryan Roberts, Sense's chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

Rakesh Nayyar, director of business development at BND, said in a statement, "By extending rapid, highly accurate molecular testing closer to patients, without constraints of instruments or even external power, we're optimistic about the opportunity to help providers improve care, and help facilities relieve bottlenecks and constraints typically associated with the traditional lab model."

Backed by investment from Koch Disruptive Technologies, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Earlybird Health, and Mercia Asset Management, Sense has launched its CE-marked Veros COVID-19 product in select countries in Europe and South America and is also building a portfolio of tests for other diseases.