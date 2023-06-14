Seegene Partners With Spanish Diagnostics Maker to Develop Syndromic qPCR Panels

NEW YORK – Seegene announced today that it has expanded a collaborative partnership with Barcelona, Spain-based diagnostics developer Werfen.

The firms expect to jointly develop syndromic qPCR assays suitable for healthcare systems in Spain and Portugal, Seegene said in a statement, including assays for sexually transmitted infections and drug resistance.

The partnership expands on a current collaboration between Seoul, South Korea-based Seegene and Werfen for the Spanish and Portuguese markets through Seegene's OneSystem business.

One System enables assay development using the firm's syndromic qPCR technologies and digitalized development tools, the firm said, and provides automated manufacturing technologies to produce syndromic assays compatible with Seegene's OneSystem instruments.

The companies are currently discussing the codevelopment of qPCR assays at Werfen's OEM Technology Center in Lliçà d'Amunt, located north of Barcelona. This partnership follows a similar agreement Seegene reached in March with Hylabs in Israel.

Seegene said that it is continuously seeking additional partners from other European countries to join its global network and expects subsequent agreements to be signed throughout this year to accelerate the expansion of its OneSystem business.