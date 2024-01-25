Seegene, Microsoft Collaborate to Support MDx Development

NEW YORK – Seegene announced on Wednesday that it has selected Microsoft as a technology partner for its SG OneSystem business in London.

Seegene's SG OneSystem business strategy is intended to enable local development of syndromic qPCR tests by the firm's collaborators using its proprietary multiplexing technologies.

The Seoul, South Korea-based company said it will collaborate with Microsoft on healthcare innovation research, including next-generation management and analytics for PCR data, as well as to explore future ventures within the healthcare sector.

"In addition to working with Seegene on its digital transformation, we will collaborate to discover global partners and to further enhance the healthcare ecosystem," said Elena Bonfiglioli, general manager of Global Health and Life Sciences at Microsoft, in a statement.

Seegene will also collaborate with Microsoft's global healthcare team to integrate Microsoft Azure services, including Azure OpenAI Service, with Seegene's Digitalized Development System, which supports the SG OneSystem business. Seegene will also implement Microsoft Fabric, an AI-powered analytics platform for data management and analytics, as well as Copilot for Microsoft 365.

"The strategic collaboration with Microsoft will allow us to have a more structured SG OneSystem business model," Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO and founder of Seegene, said in a statement. "Through our joint efforts, we expect synergetic effects to pave the way for a world free from all diseases."

Seegene is also collaborating with publisher Springer Nature as part of the SG OneSystem business, and it recently announced an expanded development project with Barcelona, Spain-based diagnostics developer Werfen.