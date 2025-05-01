Scipher Medicine, InnoSign Collaborate on Biomarker Discovery in Immune-Mediated Diseases

NEW YORK – Scipher Medicine this week said it has entered into a strategic partnership with InnoSign to identify biomarkers and inform the development of therapeutics for immune-mediated diseases.

The companies initially will focus on rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, lupus, and inflammatory bowel disease and study GLP-1 drugs in the context of metabolic and inflammatory conditions.

As part of the collaboration, investigators will use Eindhoven, Netherlands-based InnoSign's functional pathway analysis platform to analyze RNA sequencing data from Scipher on patients with autoimmune, inflammatory, and metabolic conditions and leverage Scipher's data repository and biobank to better understand the biology of these diseases.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Scipher and InnoSign are betting that biomarkers discovered through this collaboration can be used to inform patient stratification and therapeutic development.

"Our platform is built to unlock new insights into the biological signals that drive disease, with future applications in diagnostics and companion diagnostics," InnoSign CEO Eric Lindquist said in a statement. "Together, we aim to uncover key disease drivers and help identify the patients most likely to benefit from targeted treatment."

Scipher and InnoSign did not disclose financial details of the deal.