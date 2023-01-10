Scipher Medicine Buys Software Firm CrossBridge

NEW YORK – Precision immunology firm Scipher Medicine said Tuesday that it has acquired software company CrossBridge for an undisclosed amount.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Scipher is developing precision diagnostic tests to guide therapy decisions for patients with autoimmune diseases based on an analysis of RNA signatures. The acquisition of Philadelphia-based CrossBridge will strengthen Scipher's data management and analytics capabilities, the firm said.

CrossBridge sells a software-as-a-service platform that uses artificial intelligence to create value-based care plans for autoimmune chronic disease patients, according to its website. Its products include clinical decision support tools for providers that integrate with electronic health records, outcome and financial analytics for payors, and an engagement app for patients.

"There is a significant need to better understand how and when to apply various therapeutic and diagnostic interventions to improve the treatment pathway for patients," said Scipher CEO Alif Saleh in a statement. "The addition of CrossBridge will accelerate our growth and advance our mission to match each patient with their most effective therapy."

Scipher will use CrossBridge's software to collect and map patient molecular, clinical, and claims data over time to assess the value of various interventions, he said. That includes using CrossBridge's capabilities to evaluate Scipher's first product, the blood-based PrismRA test, which is designed to guide drug treatment decisions for patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

Scipher last year raised $110 million in financing led by Cowen Healthcare Investments and new and existing investors including Khosla Ventures and Optum Ventures. The new funding brought the company's total financing to $227 million since its founding in 2015.