Scale Biosciences, Basepair Partner on Single-Cell Sequencing Informatics

NEW YORK – Scale Biosciences said Monday that it is integrating its single-cell sequencing data pipeline into Basepair's cloud-based bioinformatics analysis platform.

San Diego-based startup ScaleBio will deploy its ScaleBio Seq Suite so researchers can upload FASTQ and BCL files through Basepair's graphical user interface for rapid analysis and report generation. The firm said that this will assist customers in the adoption of single-cell protocols with minimal investment in bioinformatics infrastructure.

"Challenges related to analysis and interpretation of sequencing data are still one of the most common bottlenecks that researchers face when adopting new next-generation sequencing applications, especially those that create large amounts of data," ScaleBio CEO Giovanna Prout said in a statement. "Through our relationship with Basepair, we are making it easier for organizations with limited resources to quickly and cost-effectively go from sample to interpretable data."