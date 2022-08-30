Logo

S2 Genomics Signs Eisenberg as Israel Distributor

Aug 30, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – S2 Genomics said on Tuesday that it has signed a distribution agreement with life sciences distribution firm Eisenberg Bros. (Eisenberg) for Israel.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eisenberg will promote, sell, and support S2's Singulator 100 tissue dissociation instrument for sample preparation in single-cell genomics.

Financial and other details were not disclosed.

"Israel is a thriving market for single-cell genomics and cell biology research, creating a need for improved single-cell preparation solutions," S2 CEO Stevan Jovanovich, said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome Eisenberg as a key partner for S2 Genomics. Eisenberg is a premier life sciences distributor for Israel, and expanding our commercialization efforts with them represents a significant milestone for S2 Genomics."

Livermore, California-based S2 sells the Singulator 100 system for isolation of single cells or nuclei from solid tissue samples. Earlier this year, the firm signed a joint marketing agreement with Applied Cells.

In 2020, the firm signed distribution deals for Canada, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand.

S2 also has collaborated with Dolomite Bio on automated single-cell library prep and Japan's RIKEN on single-cell genomics.

