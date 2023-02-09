Roche, Janssen Expand Companion Diagnostic Collaboration

NEW YORK – Roche announced on Thursday that it has expanded a previous collaboration with Janssen Biotech to create companion diagnostics for targeted therapies.

The new agreement allows the companies to collaborate with multiple technologies, including immunohistochemistry, digital pathology, next-generation sequencing, PCR, and immunoassays, Roche said in a statement.

Resulting projects could include the development of a new immunohistochemistry test to support patient identification and enrollment for personalized treatment and a solution exploring data and tissue image analysis, the company added.

"Through collaboration, we aim to help advance personalized healthcare by developing tests that make more targeted therapies available to the patients who need them," Jill German, Roche's head of pathology lab, said in a statement.