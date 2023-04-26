Roche Diagnostics Q1 Sales Down 31 Percent

NEW YORK – Roche on Wednesday said its diagnostics sales during the first quarter fell 31 percent year over year due to lower demand for COVID-19 tests.

Roche as a whole, including both its pharmaceutical and diagnostics divisions, had CHF 15.32 billion ($17.23 billion) in sales in the quarter, down 7 percent from CHF 16.45 billion in Q1 of 2022. At constant exchange rates, sales dropped 3 percent year over year. Excluding the effect of lower demand for COVID-19 tests, sales grew 8 percent, the company said in a statement.

In a conference call to discuss the firm's financial results, Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker said that the COVID-19-related sales erosion was only present in the diagnostics division and had no material impact on pharma business sales. He also noted that the decline in COVID-19-related sales was in line with Roche's expectations.

The company's diagnostics division reported sales of CHF 3.62 billion for Q1, down from CHF 5.29 billion in the year-ago quarter. The firm saw sales of COVID-19 tests decrease 85 percent to CHF 300 million from CHF 1.9 billion in Q1 2022. At constant exchange rates, diagnostics sales fell 28 percent year over year, the Basel, Switzerland-based firm said. The base business, meantime, grew 4 percent. Roche Diagnostics CEO Matt Sause said on the conference call that the decline in diagnostics sales was "entirely driven by the expected decrease of COVID-19 testing sales."

The pharmaceutical division had CHF 11.70 billion in Q1 sales, up 5 percent from CHF 11.16 billion in Q1 of 2022.

In diagnostics, core lab revenues, which comprised 53 percent of total diagnostics sales, increased 2 percent to CHF 1.93 billion from CHF 1.90 billion, driven by immunodiagnostics products, which grew by 9 percent largely thanks to demand for cardiac tests. The clinical chemistry business was also up 9 percent, and the base business grew 10 percent, Sause said.

Molecular lab sales fell 50 percent to CHF 593 million from CHF 1.19 billion in 2022 due to lower COVID-19 PCR testing sales and contributed 16 percent of total diagnostics sales. The virology base business was up 12 percent, the blood screening business rose 15 percent, and the cervical cancer detection and monitoring solutions business was up 22 percent, the firm noted. The COVID-19 business was down 87 percent. Excluding COVID-19-related sales, Sause said the molecular lab segment grew 7 percent.

Roche's diabetes care business dropped 10 percent to CHF 376 million from CHF 417 million in the year-ago quarter, as the market shifts from traditional blood glucose monitoring to continuous blood glucose monitoring, Sause said.

Sales in the pathology lab segment grew 3 percent to CHF 329 million from CHF 318 million in 2022 resulting from 11 percent growth in the companion diagnostics and 6 percent growth in the advanced staining businesses.

Point-of-care testing sales, which contributed 11 percent to diagnostics sales, fell 73 percent to CHF 397 million from CHF 1.47 billion last year. POC rapid antigen test sales dropped 87 percent year over year, while POC molecular sales were down 27 percent. The base business grew 13 percent due to a "high incidence of seasonal respiratory virus testing," particularly in the US, Sause said.

He added that Roche expects diagnostics base business growth in the mid- to high-single-digit percent range for upcoming quarters.

Roche confirmed its full-year outlook with sales expected to decrease in the low-single-digit percent range at constant exchange rates. The firm added that EPS for full-year 2023 is expected to be in line with the sales decline.