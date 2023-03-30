Roche Diagnostics to Distribute ABL Diagnostics Tests in South Africa

NEW YORK – Roche Diagnostics and ABL Diagnostics announced on Thursday that they have entered an exclusive agreement for Roche to distribute ABL's assays to South African laboratories.

Roche will supply ABL's products, including its DeepChek genotyping assays, to labs implementing microbiology applications for infectious diseases like HIV, tuberculosis, cytomegalovirus, viral hepatitis, human papillomavirus, and BK virus. The DeepChek tests use DNA sequencing to identify relevant genomic variations, such as single nucleotide polymorphisms, amino acid mutations, and variants of concern. ABL received CE marking for its HIV genotyping and drug resistance assays in 2020.

The collaboration will allow South African laboratories to more easily access genotyping by sequencing solutions at competitive prices and with local support, the companies said in a statement. It will also help Roche to understand disease mechanisms and progression and provide new biomarkers for diagnosis and prognosis, the firms added.

"We are extremely pleased with Roche SA's interest in our genotyping and are confident that Roche's extensive experience in the South African market, particularly in the HIV viral load area, will benefit multiple laboratories," Ronan Boulme, managing director of ABL Diagnostics, said in a statement.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.