RNAConnect Bets on New Reverse Transcriptase for RNA Analysis Market

NEW YORK – Enzymatic tool company RNAConnect has emerged into the transcriptomic analysis market with a new "ultra-processive" reverse transcriptase that promises to generate full-length cDNA from highly structured, exceptionally long, or low-abundance RNA templates.

The Yale University spinout this week launched two cDNA synthesis kits, leveraging its proprietary enzyme dubbed UltraMarathon reverse transcriptase (uMRT). The company also said it plans to commercialize more RNA analysis products catered for single-cell and bulk RNA sequencing applications down the road.

"The idea behind the company was we want to bring better tools to the RNA research community," said RNAConnect CEO Ryan Muldoon. "The UltraMarathon [enzyme] is our first foray into doing that."

Founded by Anna Marie Pyle, a molecular biology professor at Yale University, Branford, Connecticut-based RNAConnect has been commercializing the Marathon reverse transcriptase (MRT), an enzyme found in Eubacterium rectale that has been optimized by Pyle's team for RNA analysis. RNAConnect has exclusively licensed MRT from Yale, and the company has further engineered the enzyme to its most current iteration, the uMRT.

According to Muldoon, one major limitation of most commercially available reverse transcriptases is their low processivity toward RNA templates, meaning these enzymes tend to fall off from the template after several hundred bases or when encountering secondary or tertiary structures within the RNA molecules.

As a result, these enzymes typically required elevated reverse transcription reaction temperatures, which effectively melt the RNA intramolecular structures, leading to sample degradation, Muldoon noted.

In contrast, the uMRT, which the company claims to be "ultra-possessive," can cling to the RNA template for at least 30 kb, Muldoon said, producing cDNA "pretty fast" at a speed of 26 nucleotides per second.

Additionally, the enzyme's helicase activity can unwind complex secondary structures, allowing cDNA synthesis for highly structured RNAs at a lower temperature range of 20 degrees to 42 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the uMRT's terminal transferase activity enables full-length cDNA synthesis in a single reaction, according to the company.

In RNAConnect's internal benchmarking experiments using Smart-seq and human total cellular RNA, uMRT was shown to detect 25 percent more genes than SuperScript II, a reverse transcriptase product offered by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Muldoon said.

At the RNA Society Annual International Conference this week in Edinburgh, Scotland, RNAConnect also presented additional internal benchmarking data comparing uMRT with MRT and other commercially available reverse transcriptases, such as Thermo Fisher's Invitrogen SuperScript III and Maxima H Minus as well as Induro from New England Biolabs.

According to the company's poster presentation, uMRT generated at least fivefold more cDNA than MRT with low-abundance RNA. The results also showed that uMRT "robustly and efficiently" synthesized long cDNAs at varying RNA input levels from 10 pg to 1 µg, while the other enzymes synthesized "little detectable" cDNA with RNA input levels below 10 ng. Additionally, uMRT demonstrated its capability to amplify long, structured RNAs, such as 18S rRNA and SARS-CoV-2 genomic RNAs, at full length with input as low as 1 pg.

It remains to be seen, however, how uMRT will perform in customers' hands.

Currently, RNAConnect is offering two products: the uMRT Reverse Transcriptase Kit and the uMRT Template Switching Kit, both of which come in 20-, 50-, or 100-reaction configurations. At 20 reactions, the reverse transcriptase kit and the template switching kit are priced at $260 and $790, respectively.

As for the input requirement, the reverse transcriptase kit is recommended to work with 1 pg to 2 μg total cellular RNA or 1 pg to 500 ng of mRNA per reaction, while the template switching kit is optimized to work with 0.1 ng to 20 ng of RNA.

According to Li-Tao Guo, RNAConnect's VP of R&D who previously worked as a lead enzymatic researcher for Pyle's lab at Yale, the company is also developing additional products catered for sequencing applications, such as bulk and single-cell RNA-seq kits.

Additionally, Guo said the MRT enzyme family can profile RNA modifications using a workflow called ​​MRT-ModSeq, which was described by Pyle and collaborators in a Journal of Molecular Biology study published last year. He also noted that the company eventually plans to develop products based on the modification detection workflow.

RNAConnect was incorporated last year and currently has fewer than 10 full-time employees but is still "growing," Muldoon said. The company earlier this year closed a $1.5 million seed funding round, led by Connecticut Innovations, and was awarded a $2.5 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the NIH.

While RNAConnect currently offers uMRT as reagent kits, Muldoon said it is still possible for the company to license the enzyme out to other partners. The company already contracts Kerafast as a reseller of the MRT enzyme, the predecessor of uMRT.

"When we licensed the technology from Yale, we were not operationally ready to launch a product and many in the research community were looking for the MRT enzyme," a company spokesperson explained, adding that the company has yet to decide how long it will continue to employ Kerafast as a reseller.

Commenting on competition, Muldoon said the company considers other reverse transcriptase providers, such as Thermo Fisher and New England Biolabs, as competitors.

As for nanopore sequencing, which is on the rise for direct RNA analysis and modification profiling applications, Muldoon said, "I don't think the field has moved to a point where anyone expects direct RNA sequencing to be the end-all, be-all."