Rebus Biosystems, Rosalind to Codevelop Spatial Omics Analysis Software

NEW YORK – Spatial omics company Rebus Biosystems said Wednesday that it is partnering with bioinformatics firm Rosalind to codevelop software to analyze single-cell spatial omics data. The new software will combine the multiomic analytics capabilities of the Rebus Esper system and the interactive interface of Rosalind's technology platform.

Rebus Esper delivers single-molecule, single-cell gene expression data with subcellular resolution and can target up to 30 custom genes at once, according to the Santa Clara, California-based company. San Diego-based Rosalind, formerly known as OnRamp Bioinformatics, offers a series of bioinformatics systems for researchers who need to interpret genomic data but don’t have extensive programming or bioinformatics expertise.

The partnership will roll out in three phases, starting with the companies importing spatially annotated single-cell data from Rebus into the Rosalind interface, a move that will eventually facilitate spatial clustering and navigation of clustered cells. Following the integration, the Rebus data will be interoperable for comparison across methods including RNA sequencing, single-cell RNA-seq, ChIP-seq, ATAC-seq, and proteomics, the companies said.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rosalind to democratize spatial omics data, which we believe will allow researchers from different disciplines and technical backgrounds to obtain spatial context to answer important biological questions," Rebus Bio interim CEO Tom Willis said in a statement. "The ease with which you load, cluster, and investigate a cell by feature matrix produced from the Rebus Esper will open these critical spatial omics insights to everyone who needs them."