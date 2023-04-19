Logo

ReadyGo Diagnostics, Gemina Laboratories Sign Agreement for Rapid, Saliva-based Tuberculosis Test

Apr 19, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – ReadyGo Diagnostics and Gemina Laboratories announced on Wednesday that they have entered into an assay development agreement for a rapid saliva-based test to detect Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB). The firms will develop a 30-minute assay to be used on the near-patient Geo instrument.

Under the agreement, Bath, UK-based ReadyGo will develop, optimize, and validate an MTB assay that Gemina Labs can run on the ReadyGo Geo platform. The Geo uses isothermal molecular amplification and provides results in less than 30 minutes, the firms said in a statement. 

Molecular testing for MTB has been recommended by the World Health Organization as it has sensitivity advantages over traditional smear microscopy, particularly for patients who have trouble producing sputum samples, such as children and people with HIV.

"A low-cost triage tool that can replace smear microscopy is desperately needed, especially in places with limited resources," said Ben Cobb, CEO of ReadyGo Diagnostics.

Brian Firth, CEO of Vancouver, Canada-based Gemina Labs, also said that the partnership will help the companies create "a fast and accurate TB detection solution that can make a real difference in improving patient outcomes all around the world."

Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Filed under

Business News
Infectious Disease
North America
Europe
tuberculosis
isothermal amplification
Molecular Diagnostics
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Follows Spaceflight Effects on Mouse Microbes, Metabolites Associated With Bone Density

A Cell Reports study highlights gut microbiome and blood metabolite changes in mice with diminished bone density after exposure to microgravity in space.

Depression Linked to Gut Microbe, Blood Metabolite Features

Researchers reporting in JAMA Psychiatry share insights from a gut microbiome and blood metabolomic study on individuals with or without major depressive disorder.

Survey Highlights Prenatal Testing Perspectives

Using patient survey data, researchers consider attitudes related to expanded cell-free DNA-based non-invasive prenatal testing in a Frontiers in Genetics paper.

South China Tiger Genome, Analyses Point to Conservation Clues

Researchers in BMC Biology outline efforts to establish a chromosome-level South China tiger genome, which they compare with those of other tiger subspecies.