QuidelOrtho Q1 Revenues Slide 3 Percent

NEW YORK – QuidelOrtho said on Wednesday that its first quarter revenues dipped about 3 percent year over year, but the firm still beat analysts' average estimate on the top and bottom lines.

For the three months ended March 30, the San Diego-based developer and manufacturer of diagnostic systems and assays reported $692.8 million in total revenues, down from $711.0 a year ago but above the consensus Wall Street estimate of $691.9 million.

Excluding COVID-19 related revenues and donor screening revenues, revenues were up about 5 percent year over year, QuidelOrtho said.

Non-respiratory revenues were slightly down year over year to $573 million from $573.7 million in Q1 2024, while respiratory revenues dropped about 13 percent to $119.8 million from $137.3 million.

By segment, Labs revenues were up about 4 percent to $373.1 million from $356.9 million a year ago, while Immunohematology revenues inched up 1 percent to $128.5 million from $127.0 million.

Meanwhile, Donor Screening revenues shrank 62 percent to $12.8 million from $33.3 million in Q1 2024 as QuidelOrtho continued winding down the US portion of that business, it said. Point of Care revenues contracted 9 percent to $170.8 million from $186.6 million, and Molecular Diagnostics revenues climbed almost 6 percent to $7.6 million from $7.2 million.

In a statement, QuidelOrtho President and CEO Brian Blaser said, "We delivered solid first quarter performance driven by growth in our Labs business and the strength of our recurring revenue business model. Our ongoing operational improvement initiatives contributed meaningfully to our results."

QuidelOrtho's net loss for Q1 2025 was $12.7 million, or $.19 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.71 billion, or $25.50 per share, a year ago, when the firm recognized a $1.74 billion goodwill impairment charge. Adjusted EPS for Q1 2025 was $.74 and beat the consensus Wall Street estimate of $.59.

Its R&D spending was trimmed 10 percent to $53.2 million from $59.2 million a year ago, while its SG&A costs were decreased 9 percent to $187.0 million from $204.7 million a year ago.

QuidelOrtho exited the first quarter with $127.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

For full-year 2025, the company maintained its previous guidance of $2.60 billion to $2.81 billion in total revenues. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.07 to $2.57.