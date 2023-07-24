QuidelOrtho Partners With BYG4lab for Lab Informatics

NEW YORK – QuidelOrtho said on Monday that it has partnered with BYG4lab, a provider of middleware and data management solutions for the healthcare industry, to expand and strengthen its informatics offerings across its portfolio of diagnostics systems.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

The collaboration expands on an existing agreement in France between San Diego-based QuidelOrtho and Toulouse, France-based BYG4lab.

The companies will work to address workflow and labor challenges within the laboratory community through proprietary tools that allow auto-verification — or the use of computers to verify clinical lab test results without manual intervention — to become more routine and available to labs of all sizes.

Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of QuidelOrtho, said in a statement that the partnership extends from clinical labs to transfusion medicine to the point of care. "It allows QuidelOrtho to rapidly integrate affordable, cutting-edge, and time-saving informatics solutions," he said. "Building this powerful data management capability into our portfolio offering will be yet another proof point in our commitment to engineering user-friendly innovations that enable customers to standardize and automate manual processes to boost efficiencies at single sites and across networks."