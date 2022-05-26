QuantuMDx Obtains CE Mark for 30-Minute Multiplex Respiratory Panel

NEW YORK ─ QuantuMDx on Thursday announced it is launching a respiratory panel, the Q-POC SARS-CoV-2, Flu A/B & RSV Assay, after obtaining CE marking.

The panel, which tests for flu, respiratory syncytial virus, and SARS-CoV-2, expands QuantuMDx's menu for the Q-POC platform and builds on the capabilities of the Q-POC SARS-CoV-2 test launched in 2021, providing rapid molecular testing in clinical and nonclinical settings, the firm said.

The PCR-based respiratory panel provides a differential diagnosis, enabling rapid triage and effective treatment strategies, including for at-risk groups of patients, the firm said, adding that testing is completed in approximately 30 minutes at the point of need.

QuantuMDx noted that early identification of co-infection is particularly important in at-risk groups and can help to shorten treatment as well as hospital stays, lowering overall costs.

"The system offers a simple one-sample, one-test process … which can be operated by any healthcare professional after basic training, differentiating it from many competitor models on the market," Jonathan O’Halloran, CEO of QuantuMDx, said in a statement. "With the coming winter likely to bring parallel pressure from these viruses, on-demand rapid accurate PCR testing … has the potential to provide clinicians with an optimum solution for respiratory infection control."

Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK-based QuantuMDx said a future version of the Q-POC platform will include a microarray to further expand its multiplexing capabilities and enable large syndromic and antimicrobial resistance mutation panels.

Last November, the firm announced it had obtained a £15 million ($20.3 million) equity investment from Vita Spring IVD Fund, a Hong Kong-based venture capital firm, to expand the development of its Q-POC PCR platform.