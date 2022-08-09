Logo

Quantum-Si Q2 Net Loss Down 9 Percent

Aug 09, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Quantum-Si on Tuesday reported a net loss of $32.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, down 9 percent from $35.7 million in the year-ago period.

The proteomics startup did not post any revenues during the quarter ended June 30.

During a conference call following release of the financial results, Jonathan Rothberg, the company's founder and interim CEO, said it remained on track to launch its Platinum proteomic platform this year.

Quantum-SI's loss per share during the quarter was $.23 versus a loss per share of $.97 in Q2 2021. The weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share in Q2 2021 was 139.0 million versus 36.9 million in Q2 2021.

Quantum-Si's R&D spending was up 41 percent during the quarter to $18.5 million from $13.1 million in Q2 2021. Its SG&A spending was $11.7 million, down 39 percent from $19.1 million in Q2 2021.

As of June 30, the company had $81.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $319.4 million in marketable securities.

Filed under

Business News
Proteomics & Protein Research
Quantum-Si
financial results
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Single-Cell Sequencing Points to Embryo Mosaicism

Mosaicism may affect preimplantation genetic tests for aneuploidy, a single-cell sequencing-based analysis of almost three dozen embryos in PLOS Genetics finds.

Rett Syndrome Mouse Model Study Points to RNA Editing Possibilities

Investigators targeted MECP2 in mutant mouse models of Rett syndrome, showing in PNAS that they could restore its expression and dial down symptoms.

Investigators Find Shared, Distinct Genetic Contributors to Childhood Hodgkin Lymphoma

An association study in JAMA Network Open uncovers risk variants within and beyond the human leukocyte antigen locus.

Transcriptomic, Epigenetic Study Appears to Explain Anti-Viral Effects of TB Vaccine

Researchers report in Science Advances on an interferon signature and long-term shifts in monocyte cell DNA methylation in Bacille Calmette-Guérin-vaccinated infant samples.