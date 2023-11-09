Quantum-Si Posts $223K in Q3 Revenues as It Continues to Revamp R&D Approach

NEW YORK – Proteomics firm Quantum-Si reported after the close of market Thursday third quarter revenues of $223,000.

The Guilford, Connecticut-based firm reported product revenues of $216,000 and service revenues of $7,000. The company reported no revenues in the year-ago period.

In a statement, Quantum-Si President and CEO Jeff Hawkins said the company had completed a strategic review of its R&D efforts it announced last quarter, restructuring and refocusing the company's R&D strategy. He said the firm planned to operate in a "controlled commercial launch" mode until early 2024, after which "we anticipate transitioning to a full commercial launch."

Quantum-Si's net loss in the third quarter was $24.7 million, or $.17 per share, down from $31.7 million, or $.23 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Its third quarter R&D spending was down less than 1 percent to $16.6 million from $16.7 million in Q3 2022, while SG&A expenses were down 3 percent to $10.7 million from $11.0 million in Q3 2022.

As of Sept. 30, Quantum-Si had cash and cash equivalents of $93.8 million and marketable securities of $180.8 million.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects its full-year 2023 operating expenses to be roughly $100 million compared to $103.2 million in 2022. It said it believes its cash runway will extend into 2026.