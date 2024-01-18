Quantum-Si Inks Deal to Distribute Platinum Protein Sequencing Instrument in Japan

NEW YORK – Quantum-Si said Thursday that it has signed a distribution agreement with Tomy Digital Biology to sell the company's Platinum protein sequencing instrument in Japan.

Under the agreement, Tomy will be the first company to sell the instrument and associated consumables in that country.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Working with Quantum-Si marks a pivotal moment for Tomy Digital Biology, aligning with our commitment to advancing life sciences," Kenjiro Tominaga, owner, president, and CEO of Tomy, said in a statement.

"We believe that through Tomy's exceptional distribution capabilities and our groundbreaking technology, we will empower researchers in Japan to achieve new milestones in their scientific endeavors," Quantum-Si CEO Jeff Hawkins said in a statement.