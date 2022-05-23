Logo

Qlucore Expands Into Bladder Cancer Diagnostics With Lund University Partnership

May 23, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Bioinformatics firm Qlucore said Monday that it is expanding into the area of bladder cancer diagnostics by entering into a partnership with Lund University.

The firm will work with the university in its hometown of Lund, Sweden, to develop and clinically validate classifier models for bladder cancer that will work in concert with machine learning-based algorithms for its Qlucore Diagnostics and Qlucore Insights software platforms. The company hopes that the work will help it achieve its previously stated goal of obtaining CE marking for Qlucore Diagnostics.

"This cooperation with another leading group will add a new disease area to the Qlucore suite of solutions and increase the uptake of molecular diagnostics for cancer," Qlucore CEO Carl-Johan Ivarsson said in a statement.

Qlucore will be working with Lund University senior scientists Fredrik Liedberg and Mattias Höglund, who developed the "Lund Taxonomy" for bladder cancer classification based on RNA expression analysis.

