Qiagen, Sophia Genetics Partner to Combine NGS Panels With Data Analysis Platform

NEW YORK – Qiagen said Wednesday that it is collaborating with Sophia Genetics under a new partnership platform program for its QiaSeq next-generation sequencing reagent technology.

With the new program, Hilden, Germany-based Qiagen seeks to integrate ordering of its QiaSeq kits and processing of test results with secondary analysis and tertiary interpretation software from other companies. The firm wants to model the integration process after what it has done with its own Qiagen Digital Insights bioinformatics division.

"Our platform partnership program will enable more customers to benefit from the high quality of the Qiagen NGS preparation kits through the use of a wider range of analytics solutions to address their unique analysis and interpretation needs," Thomas Schweins, senior VP of life sciences business for Qiagen, said in a statement.

The Sophia partnership will start with somatic variant detection from QiaSeq Targeted DNA Pro panels for homologous recombination repair. Users of Sophia's DDM bioinformatics platform will be able to order the tests, receive results, and run analytic and interpretive reports through a single interface.

The companies said that they will eventually expand their cooperation to include custom QiaSeq panels.

"We have a strong and longstanding relationship with Qiagen and have used their products as part of our 'bundle solution' for years," said Kevin Puylaert, Sophia's VP of business development. "We are taking full advantage of the performance of both solutions in this collaboration and are very optimistic about the positive impact on medicine and research."