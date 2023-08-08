Qiagen Reports 9 Percent Non-COVID Sales Growth in Q2, Cuts Full-Year Guidance

NEW YORK – Qiagen reported after the close of the market on Tuesday 9 percent year-over-year sales growth in its core non-COVID-related product portfolio in the second quarter. The firm also announced that it is lowering its full-year revenue guidance slightly due in part to the ongoing decline in COVID testing demand and volatility in bulk orders.

"Our teams at Qiagen exceeded the outlook we set for both sales and profitability in the second quarter of 2023," Qiagen CEO Thierry Bernard said in a statement. "This performance was especially important given the significant drop-off in COVID-19 testing and challenging macro environment."

For the three months ended June 30, Qiagen attained net sales of $494.9 million, down 4 percent from $515.5 million a year ago but ahead of analysts' average estimate of $492.5 million. At constant exchange rates (CER), Qiagen's second quarter sales also declined 4 percent to $497 million, beating prior company guidance for net sales of $490 million at CER.

Qiagen's Q2 non-COVID product group sales rose 8 percent year over year, or 9 percent at CER, to $457 million from $423 million. The firm's COVID-19-related product sales declined 59 percent to $37 million from $92 million a year ago.

In a statement, Qiagen said that its Q2 financial results were impacted by a drop in COVID-19 test demand as well as by volatility in large-scale customer bulk orders in the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) business, which impacted both COVID and non-COVID sales results.

Qiagen reported Q2 net income of $80.8 million, or $.35 per share, compared to $96.7 million, or $.42 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $.51, above analysts' average estimate of $.50. Qiagen said that adjusted EPS at CER was $.52, above its previous guidance of $.50 per share at CER.

For the third quarter of 2023, Qiagen expects net sales of at least $465 million at CER compared to $535 million in Q3 2021, and adjusted EPS of at least $.48 per share at CER.

Qiagen lowered its full-year 2023 net sales outlook to at least $1.97 billion at CER from a previous outlook of at least $2.05 billion at CER. It now expects adjusted EPS of at least $2.07 at CER for full-year 2023, down from previous guidance of $2.10 at CER.

Qiagen finished the quarter with $609.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $722.4 million in short-term investments.