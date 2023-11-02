Qiagen, Element Biosciences Partner on Sequencing Workflows

NEW YORK – Qiagen and Element Biosciences said on Thursday that they have partnered to offer next-generation sequencing workflows for Element's Aviti system.

Under the terms of the partnership, Qiagen will provide Element customers with validated QiaSeq panels and integrated bioinformatics solutions, including CLC LightSpeed and QCI Interpret software.

"Jointly promoting the combined workflow will help us serve an expanded customer base," Yaron Hakak, senior VP of corporate and business development at Element, said in a statement.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Researchers are increasingly searching for complete solutions and workflows from sample to insight, and we are committed to advancing the field together by providing innovative technology and applications that help researchers accelerate discovery,” Nitin Sood, senior VP and head of life sciences at Qiagen, said in a statement.

The collaboration builds on a project started in 2022 to validate Qiagen's library prep and target enrichment products for use with Aviti, including the QiaSeq miRNA library kit, QiaSeq xHYB Actionable Exome panel, and QiaSeq Targeted DNA Pro panel.

Qiagen is one of numerous companies who have partnered with Element to integrate sample prep and bioinformatics technologies with Aviti, including Revvity, 10x Genomics, Fabric Genomics, New England Biolabs, and Agilent Technologies, among others.