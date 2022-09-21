Logo

Propath UK, Nucleai Partner on Spatial Proteomics Panel for Immuno-Oncology

Sep 21, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Contract research organization Propath UK and spatial biology informatics firm Nucleai said Wednesday that they have entered a partnership to develop a 30-protein panel for immuno-oncology research.

The panel will be for pharmaceutical and biotech clients to analyze data from immunotherapy trials and aid the development of biomarkers and companion diagnostics.

Hereford, UK-based Propath will develop a workflow for measuring the 30 proteins using the Comet platform from Swiss spatial biology firm Lunaphore, and Tel Aviv-based Nucleai will apply its AI-based informatics to analyze the panel data. Earlier this month, Nucleai signed a collaboration agreement with Lunaphore to integrate that firm's spatial imaging and machine-learning technologies.

"Spatial biology is transforming biopharma research by enabling deeper analysis of cell phenotypes with full spatial context in the tissue microenvironment,” Krish Soni, chief executive of Propath UK, said in a statement. "We are delighted to collaborate with Nucleai on this ambitious project which will empower researchers to unlock the potential of spatial biology, with relevance to programs from discovery through to translational and clinical research."

"Our strategic partnership with Propath has far-reaching implications in biomarker discovery," Nucleai CEO Avi Viedman said in a statement. "The collaboration allows us to develop and deploy AI-based multi-modal models to identify unique sets of previously unavailable biomarkers and drug targets. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of pathology tissue analytics."

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

