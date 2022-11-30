Logo

Prenetics Authorizes $20M Share Buyback

Nov 30, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Prenetics Global said on Wednesday that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $20 million of its class A ordinary shares. The company also announced that it has been included as a constituent stock in the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index (Hong Kong).

The diagnostics and genetic testing company, headquartered in Hong Kong, said the repurchase will be executed through open market transactions or in privately negotiated transactions during a 24-month period. The firm said it plans to fund the repurchase program with cash and cash equivalents on hand or future cash flow.

"Our announcement today of our share repurchase program demonstrates our commitment to deliver long-term value to our shareholders," Prenetics CEO and Cofounder Danny Yeung said in a statement.

According to Yeung, the company’s business fundamentals "remain strong with a very healthy balance sheet of $250 million in net current assets."

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Infectious Disease
Asia/Oceania
stock repurchase
COVID-19
Breaking News
The Scan

Unique Germline Variants Found Among Black Prostate Cancer Patients

Through an exome sequencing study appearing in JCO Precision Oncology, researchers have found unique pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants within a cohort of Black prostate cancer patients.

Analysis of Endogenous Parvoviral Elements Found Within Animal Genomes

Researchers at PLOS Biology have examined the coevolution of endogenous parvoviral elements and animal genomes to gain insight into using the viruses as gene therapy vectors.

Saliva Testing Can Reveal Mosaic CNVs Important in Intellectual Disability

An Australian team has compared the yield of chromosomal microarray testing of both blood and saliva samples for syndromic intellectual disability in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

Octopus Brain Complexity Linked to MicroRNA Expansions

Investigators saw microRNA gene expansions coinciding with complex brains when they analyzed certain cephalopod transcriptomes, as they report in Science Advances.